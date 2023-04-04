The signs were provided by Kirklees Council following a request by the Spen Valley Civic Society, to help raise awareness of the project.

They have been installed on all of the main roads that have footpaths into the wood including, Halifax Road, Bradford Road by Rawfolds, Hightown Road in Cleckheaton, and on Quaker Lane.

The wood, which is between Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton, was created in honour of Jo Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen who was murdered in 2016.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with one of the new signs.

It includes seating, picnic tables, facilities for an outdoor classroom, and information boards about local wildlife, Jo Cox, and the site’s history.

Erica Amende, secretary of Spen Valley Civic Society, which manages the wood, said: “We wanted to encourage more people to enjoy what’s on their doorstep, especially as the weather is getting better.

“Having the brown tree/picnic bench signs means visitors will be able to find their way to the wood more easily.

“The wood is developing. We have created a new wildlife pond. Over the next three months it will be filled with aquatic plants thanks to a grant from the National Garden Scheme, so that the pond can support creatures of various sorts. The grant will also pay for new wildflowers.”

Jo Cox Community Wood in Liversedge.

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater, who was elected MP for Batley and Spen in 2021 and who officially opened the community wood in 2020 alongside her parents, said she was “delighted” at the latest improvements.

Ms Leadbeater added: “The weather is improving, spring is almost here, and I’m so happy that more people will now be able to find their way to Jo’s Wood, and to enjoy this wonderful, tranquil spot.

“And I hope people will join me at my free Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

“Jo’s Wood is an amazing place to be with nature. It’s also the perfect place for hunting for Easter eggs!”

The wood was created in honour of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

