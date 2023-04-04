“Jo’s Wood is an amazing place to be with nature. It’s also the perfect place for hunting for Easter eggs!”

News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
14 minutes ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
29 minutes ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
2 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK

New signs guide people to Jo Cox Community Wood in time for Easter egg hunt

New signs at Jo Cox Community Wood in Liversedge have been set up just in time to guide people to an Easter egg hunt at the site this weekend.

By Jessica Barton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

The signs were provided by Kirklees Council following a request by the Spen Valley Civic Society, to help raise awareness of the project.

They have been installed on all of the main roads that have footpaths into the wood including, Halifax Road, Bradford Road by Rawfolds, Hightown Road in Cleckheaton, and on Quaker Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wood, which is between Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton, was created in honour of Jo Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen who was murdered in 2016.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with one of the new signs.Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with one of the new signs.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with one of the new signs.
Most Popular

It includes seating, picnic tables, facilities for an outdoor classroom, and information boards about local wildlife, Jo Cox, and the site’s history.

Erica Amende, secretary of Spen Valley Civic Society, which manages the wood, said: “We wanted to encourage more people to enjoy what’s on their doorstep, especially as the weather is getting better.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Having the brown tree/picnic bench signs means visitors will be able to find their way to the wood more easily.

“The wood is developing. We have created a new wildlife pond. Over the next three months it will be filled with aquatic plants thanks to a grant from the National Garden Scheme, so that the pond can support creatures of various sorts. The grant will also pay for new wildflowers.”

Jo Cox Community Wood in Liversedge.Jo Cox Community Wood in Liversedge.
Jo Cox Community Wood in Liversedge.

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater, who was elected MP for Batley and Spen in 2021 and who officially opened the community wood in 2020 alongside her parents, said she was “delighted” at the latest improvements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater added: “The weather is improving, spring is almost here, and I’m so happy that more people will now be able to find their way to Jo’s Wood, and to enjoy this wonderful, tranquil spot.

“And I hope people will join me at my free Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

“Jo’s Wood is an amazing place to be with nature. It’s also the perfect place for hunting for Easter eggs!”

The wood was created in honour of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.The wood was created in honour of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.
The wood was created in honour of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The free easter egg hunt will take place on Saturday, April 8, from 2pm to 3pm, at Jo Cox Community Wood in Liversedge.

Read More
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater praises skills and classes held by Cleckheaton...
Jo CoxKim LeadbeaterLiversedgeKirklees CouncilCleckheaton