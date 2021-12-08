New shirt to be revealed at Dewsbury Rams' 2022 season launch night

Sam Wood scoring a try for Dewsbury Rams last season. Photo: Getty Images

The event will start at 7.30pm and the evening will include the new 2022 away shirt being revealed, as well as coach Lee Greenwood unveiling next year's squad numbers ahead of the Betfred Championship season, plus interviews with the players.

The evening will also be the first chance for fans to purchase both the 2022 home and away shirt, and the 2022 training and leisurewear range will be available to buy in the Royal Suite on the night.

2022 RamsFam Season Memberships will also be available to purchase from the club office at the start of the night if you have not already secured yours.

Club chairman Mark Sawyer said: "Holding a season launch and shirt reveal event is an important part in our calendar here at the Rams.

"The night allows us to officially unveil our apparel range for the 2022 season and we can give supporters their first opportunity to purchase merchandise for the season ahead, as well as being able to buy Christmas presents for family and friends.

"It is a great chance for everyone at the club to connect and it will be a great get together after a really positive fans' forum in November.