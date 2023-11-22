New phone box gallery in Heckmondwike town centre aims to make shoppers happy

A new phone box gallery has been unveiled in Heckmondwike to add colour to the town centre.

Bespoke Day Services have been working with photographer Dawn Robinson to create artwork which is now on display in two phone boxes in Heckmondwike.

The classic phone boxes have been repurposed into galleries by local organisation Keep Hecky Tidy in a bid to bring colourful art to the town centre.

Inspired by the original use of phone boxes to send messages and be used by the community, Bespoke Day Services explored visual signs, symbols and colour to create the unique exhibition.

Representatives from Creative Scene, Bespoke Day Services and Keep Hecky Tidy, with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Its aim is to say “hello” to shoppers out and about in the town centre, and encourage people to “stay happy” and “stay strong”.

The project was managed by arts organisation Creative Scene, who are based in Dewsbury, as part of its “Seasons in a Box” idea.

Creative Scene produces and commissions art across Kirklees in a bid to make art part of everyday life.

Pam Lonsdale, of Keep Hecky Tidy, said: “We are extremely pleased to be working with Creative Scene to bring another great phone box exhibition to Heckmondwike.

The phone boxes in Heckmondwike town centre

"The vibrant and colourful display created by Bespoke Day Services and Dawn totally transforms what was an eyesore into a highlight of the town.”

Henry Raby, participation and engagement lead for Creative Scene, added: “It’s been an honour and a delight to work with Keep Hecky Tidy, the talented artist Dawn Robinson and the individuals from Bespoke Day Services to create this very special exhibition.

"We hope that the exhibition brings a smile to people’s faces and brightens up their day when visiting the town centre.”

Dawn, who specialises in people photography and is based in Cleckheaton, added: “I am so impressed with the results.

"Everyone fully engaged with the theme and the work produced is as a result of their wonderful enthusiasm and desire to be involved with the project.”

Bespoke Day Services, based on Halifax Road in Liversedge, supports adults with learning disabilities.