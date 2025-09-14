New musical director and accompanist 'delighted' to join Batley Community Choir

Batley Community Choir has appointed a new musical director and accompanist.

Emily Atkinson has taken the reins this month alongside pianist and assistant musical director, Elliott Walker.

The duo have replaced outgoing choir leader Gary Skyrme, who founded the group and was at the helm for more than ten years before moving on at the end of the summer term.

Emily, a classical artist from Yorkshire, trained with Leeds Conservatoire and Universitat Mozarteum Salzburg, as well as completing her Masters at The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

The choir meets in the Community Rooms at All Saints Church, Batley

She has worked with several opera companies as well as opera outreach, school music outreach and as a singing tutor.

Elliott is a West Yorkshire based organist, accompanist and educator, working with numerous choirs across Yorkshire and beyond.

He has taught piano and music theory, as well as being involved in the Schools Outreach Project at Rotherham Minster, bringing singing to primary schools in the area.

Together, Emily and Elliott founded Masbrough Community Choir, leading the group between 2016 and 2024.

Both said they are delighted to be joining Batley Community Choir, with the aim of bringing accessible and fun music to people in West Yorkshire and beyond.

A choir spokesperson said: “If you are interested in joining our friendly choir, we meet at 7.15pm on Monday evening in the Community Rooms at All Saints Church, Stocks Lane, Batley.

“You do not need to read music or audition to join. We also offer a first taster session for free.”

For more information, contact the choir via email [email protected]