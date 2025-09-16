New measures to tackle yobs rolled out across Dewsbury, Batley and Ravensthorpe

Begging, bird feeding and loitering are now banned in Batley, Dewsbury and Ravensthorpe.

A new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) for the town centres has been rolled out to tackle street drinking, bird feeding, and loitering, nuisance behaviour and temporary structures such as tents.

Councillor Amanda Pinnock, cabinet member for Communities and Environment, said: “PSPOs help us tackle behaviours that can ruin the experience of visiting our towns and public spaces.

“They help us to keep our town centres clean from litter and dog foul. PSPO’s can also contribute to areas feeling safer by restricting street drinking and allowing us to remove individuals that are presenting intimidating behaviour.

“They also help protect our wildlife by preventing the risks of fire caused by unauthorised BBQs or sky lanterns.

“We will continue to work with our partners over at West Yorkshire Police and Huddersfield Bid, among others, to ensure these new PSPOs are effective in helping our local communities to thrive.”