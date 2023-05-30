Lib Dem councillor for Lindley, Coun Cahal Burke, has begun his term with his daughter Sinead by his side as mayoress.

The councillor, who was first elected to Kirklees Council in 2010, was described by party colleagues as “truly an outstanding councillor”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow ward colleague Coun Anthony Smith (Lib Dem) nominated Coun Burke to become the new mayor at last week’s ceremony.

New Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Cahal Burke, right, with Deputy Mayor Coun Nosheen Dad

He told the town hall: “Cahal is the epitome of a public servant and politician who aspires to office for all the right reasons.”

Seconding the nomination was Lib Dem leader Coun John Lawson (Cleckheaton), who described Coun Burke as “driven to serve his community” and “somebody committed to people of the borough”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the town hall, Coun Burke said: “Politics and elections were always part of my life. I remember as a child growing up going on polling day with my parents when they went to vote.

"By voting and participating, I knew early on that we were able to express our views to the decision makers about important issues.

“I think we all need to do more to open up the process to younger people and make politics and elections part of life.

"I know our children and young people’s engagement officers do a fantastic job with a democracy friendly schools programme and do great work engaging with children in schools and we need to support the work and ensure it continues so we can increase participation in our democratic process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Although the wonderful achievements of my predecessor will be a tough act to follow, I nevertheless pledge my energy and efforts to achieve another successful year supporting our civic life, council and most importantly all the residents and communities of Kirklees.

“It is a great honour and privilege and humbling experience for me to be mayor, especially as Kirklees celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

"During my term of office I’m looking forward to getting to meet many more community groups, organisations, businesses that make our borough a special place to live, work and visit.”

Deputy Mayor Nosheen Dad said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to be stood among family, friends and colleagues today as the incoming deputy mayor of our great borough of Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we women know, especially those serving in public and political life, the glass ceiling is very real and can often feel shatterproof. As for many of us, it is. It’s a concrete ceiling rather than glass.”

She added: “I can be both a mum with a young family and Deputy Mayor of Kirklees and I’m going to do this for all the young women and people out there who wish to raise young families and have careers because both should and can coincide with one another. And why shouldn’t they, especially in the 21st century?”

Throughout the meeting, thanks were paid to the previous civic team and the outgoing mayor, Coun Masood Ahmed, (Labour, Dewsbury South) who has served Kirklees for the past 12 months.

He was described as a dedicated, committed and selfless mayor who raised thousands for his chosen charity – the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad