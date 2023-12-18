New lease of life for Batley’s Legends Bar as new owners launch eaterie offering a 'traditional concept with a twist'

A new cafe is set to open in the former Legends Bar, which was once a popular spot on Batley’s “Golden Mile”.

Legends Bar closed in July 2020 when trade ceased during the pandemic, after being run by DJ Mick Ingram for 27 years.

The landmark white Art Deco style premises, on Bradford Road, have since been refurbished to a high standard by brothers Mohammed Zahoor and Mohammed Zafoor, with support from other family members and their Bradford businessman father Manzoor Bahadur, who ran clothing companies Clothing World and Universal Clothing.

It will re-open as Legends Café on Thursday, December 21, with an extensive menu, described by the owners as a “traditional concept with a twist”.

Legends Cafe, on Bradford Road in Batley, will open on Thursday, December 21

Mr Zahoor said: “We saw this as a great opportunity to create a wonderful place to eat.

"We came and had a good look around the area and know there are a lot of places to dine out, but we realised there was a lack of traditional British food, so we have created a menu which is tasty, home-cooked food with a twist.”

The cafe will seat up to a hundred people and will open seven days a week, and will include breakfast, lunch and evening menu at weekends.

New jobs have been created and there is residential accommodation above.

Brothers Mohammed Zahoor (left) and Mohammed Zafoor (right), owners of Legends Cafe in Batley

Mr Zahoor said the menu included a wide range of choice with everything from Sunday roast dinners, salads and a variety of breakfasts to home-made burgers, kebabs, desserts and puddings, plus there will even be a Legends steak on the menu.

“We were initially thinking of a new name for the venue, but it became obvious that people would still have called it Legends anyway. We like the name and it feels right,” he said.

“There is a focus on home-made, nutritious and healthy food; it also has plenty of vegetarian options. We are excited to finally open.”

Mohammed Zahoor (left) and his father Manzoor Bahadur at Legends Cafe

The present building was formerly the Knottingley Wells pub, which later became The Legends bar in 1993, was also known as Hollywood Legends, thanks to the Hollywood sign in huge white letters, on the grass banking behind the pub.

The venue has had some special guests in to sample the menu, including local traders and Batley History Group, who spoke about the history of the site, which was home to the Railway Tavern from the 1830s.

One of the first people to be shown around was Paul Ellis, who was born in the pub, when his parents ran The Knottingley Wells from the late 1950s, for ten years.

Mr Ellis, who is president of the Dewsbury and (now merged) Batley Chamber of Trade and a former Kirklees councillor, said he was delighted with the news.

The cafe will seat up to 100 people and will open seven days a week

He said: “It is wonderful to see Legends has a new lease of life. The owners have done a fantastic job and the food is great.

"I am delighted the building has been saved and restored.”

Mr Ellis remembers as a child watching the Batley Variety Club being built just across the road.

“I used to watch the famous stars arriving to appear there weekly, and the ones which stand out in my mind most were The Batchelors, who opened it in 1966,” he said.

The brother’s father Manzoor Bahadur, 72, a former magistrate, said he was proud of all the hard work the family had achieved to transform the building.

He added: “It has been hard work but the place is looking wonderful.