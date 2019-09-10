New Kirklees youth alliance helps deliver fun-filled summer in Dewsbury

YOUNGSTERS across the area enjoyed a fun-filled summer holiday thanks to jam-packed programme of activities delivered by a new team.

Kirklees Youth Alliance put together the Healthy Holidays programme of free activities for children in different parts of Kirklees.

Activities, for children aged between four and 16, were run by existing community groups and included sports, arts and crafts, outdoor activities, trips cooking, cycling, boxing, table tennis, dance, games, design, martial arts, fitness, circus skills and make-up.

The programme was co-ordinated by Kirklees Youth Alliance with funding from Kirklees Council.

Susan Greenwood, Development Manager at Kirklees Youth Alliance, said: “Kirklees Youth Alliance is a relatively new organisation and to be trusted to deliver a summer holiday programme on behalf of the council is amazing.

“Despite the tight timescales and some early hiccups with the app, clubs attracted a large numbers of children and the feedback has been great.

“Trillz Youth Group, Kumon Y’all, Chickenley Community Centre, Bramwell Sports and Romans Community Organisation - all Kirklees Youth Alliance members - are wonderful community organisations that deliver positive activities for children all year round in Dewsbury and it has been great to be able to showcase their work in this programme.”

Earlier this year, almost 300 young people joined forces under the Kirklees Youth Alliance to devise improvements to Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury funded by a grant of over £6,000 from the Co-op Foundation.

