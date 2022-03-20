New 'In Bloom' group aims to create some pride in Ravensthorpe
"Take a deep breath! We are trying for Ravensthorpe in Bloom" - those were the words spoken by acting chairwoman Sue Smith at the organisation's inaugural meeting.
At the meeting at Dewsbury South Community Centre, a committee was duly elected and a constitution agreed for the new Ravensthorpe in Bloom group.
The highlight of the meeting was the visit of the Diamond Wood Academy eco committee, whose members had made posters for the occasion with the instruction: "Put litter in a bin.
"Everyone needs to help with this."
It was agreed that the Bloom group would co-ordinate its first litter-picking/tidy-up event with Kirklees Council, who are scheduled to commence road repairs shortly. More details will be announced soon.
"We know Ravensthorpe is untidy and unloved and we want to come together to create some pride in the place," Sue said.
Anyone interested in joining the group to help out can find more details on the Ravensthorpe in Bloom Facebook page or from Sue on 07495 141898.