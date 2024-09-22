New era at Dewsbury Minster as Bishop of Huddersfield licenses Rev Caroline Greenwood as Team Rector

Rev Caroline Greenwood, standing to the right of Bishop Smitha Prasadam, with church wardens and clergy of Dewsbury Team Parish

More than 100 people gathered at Dewsbury Minster to see the start of a new chapter in the life of the parish.

Rev Caroline Greenwood was licensed by the Right Rev Smitha Prasadam, Bishop of Huddersfield, and inducted as Team Rector by The Venerable Bill Braviner, Archdeacon of Halifax, during a special service at the Minster.

“I feel privileged to have been called to serve all of the community of Dewsbury as part of a long tradition of Christianity in this place dating back for almost 1,400 years,” Rev Greenwood said.

“It is an exciting new stage in the life of the Minster and the team.

“I look forward to building relationships with groups and organisations throughout the town and working for the common good to make a difference in the community.”