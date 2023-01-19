In December, a ‘fatal motion’ was put forward by Coun Kath Pinnock (Lib Dem, Cleckheaton) who is a Liberal Democrat spokesperson in the House of Lords, against the government’s voter ID plans, warning that thousands of people could be left unable to vote if the government had their way.

A fatal motion is a rare parliamentary procedure used to kill off the passage of government legislation. It is the strongest opposition which can be taken in the House of Lords.

Taking to Twitter, Coun Pinnock said: “Right to vote is our birthright in a democracy. Government demands no photo ID equals no vote will make it really difficult for some to be able to vote. I’m going to do my best to stop its introduction for May’s elections.”

For the first time, voters across the country will need to show photographic ID when voting at polling stations at this year’s elections.

Despite the best efforts of the Lib Dems, when it went to a vote, the motion failed 210 to 63 with photo ID still a requirement for this May’s vote and subsequent elections.

Kirklees Council is now urging residents to make sure they have an accepted form of ID to ensure they can cast their vote in the local elections on Thursday, May 4, and any subsequent elections.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Jacqui Gedman, returning officer at Kirklees Council, said: “With elections taking place in Kirklees on Thursday, May 4, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID. It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

Coun Kath Pinnock (Lib Dem, Cleckheaton).

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to Kirklees Council’s electoral services team. If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team on 01484 221650 or email [email protected]”

Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration and guidance, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper. It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it. You can find information about the new requirement and what to expect at the polling station on the Electoral Commission’s website.”

Anyone who wants to have their say in the elections this May must also be registered to vote. To register online, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. Voters wishing to apply to their council for free ID should first make sure they are registered to vote.

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station, is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act which was passed last year and comes into effect for the first time this May.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

