New detailed plans for Dewsbury Market and town park revealed

The designs strongly focus on creating a more varied, day-to-night offering for the market. As well as continuing and elevating the traditional market offering, the improvements will create more areas for eating, drinking, socialising and events, say Kirklees Council.

In order to deliver this more varied offering, plans for both the market and the surrounding space have been designed to create as many reasons as possible for local people – and those further afield – to visit.

The new designs focus on joining together two key elements of the Dewsbury Blueprint, and two priority projects for both the council and the Dewsbury Town Deal Board: the regeneration of the market, and the creation of a brand new town park.

The new market will have a mix of permanent indoor stalls and flexible outdoor stalls, which will be on an open paved area directly outside the market hall. This paved area will then extend into a wider public park, with lots of greenery, artwork and a children’s play area.

The council have undertaken an in-depth review of the designs for the market over the past year. They took the decision to reevaluate and recost initial plans for the market as a result of rising construction costs, as well as unforeseen financial pressures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Whilst assessing plans for the market, they also undertook a review of the proposed town park – another project within the blueprint, which was originally suggested for the open space outside Dewsbury Town Hall.

The new plans physically link these two projects, providing the best possible value for money within the original budget.

Relocating the planned town park and connecting it with the new, improved Dewsbury Market will naturally encourage more footfall to both, supporting the council’s aim of designing out crime and creating a welcoming environment for Dewsbury residents, market shoppers and traders alike.

As part of the work, the historic market hall will be refurbished, future-proofing its iconic glass roof and metal architecture whilst also introducing a more modern look and feel. Permanent stallholders will trade indoors throughout the week, including an improved food and beverage offering. The new designs for the indoor market feature multiple flexible spaces, including a large digital screen and stage to support the use of the indoor market for events.

The plans aim to make the indoor and outdoor spaces feel more light, open and better connected. Indoor stalls will be visible from the outdoor market and vice versa, and seating will extend out onto the paved area beyond the market hall – allowing people to enjoy the improved food and drink offering outdoors in good weather, along with a view of the park. The outdoor stalls in this area will all have the possibility of being deconstructed, allowing the entire open air space of the combined park and market to be used for outdoor events.

All of the designs for new public realm have taken into account key feedback from the consultations on the original Town Park proposal. The plans are very family-friendly, with lots of opportunities for play in the sunniest areas of the park, as well as attractive spaces for relaxation. Play equipment will be set within beautiful landscaping, featuring grassy areas, trees, and attractive paved areas. The park could also include structural elements and water features.

While the key elements of the original town park plans have been relocated to better complement the market, the council will still be making public realm improvements in its original suggested location outside the Town Hall. These plans include new tree-planting and the creation of a small amphitheatre, creating another flexible space in a separate part of the town centre.

