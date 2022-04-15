New Countryside Cafe opens at Oakwell Hall in time for Easter

The Countryside Cafe at Oakwell Hall Country Park

Located at the Lower End car park opposite the playground, the building, previously a visitor centre, has been given a new lease of life.

Selling a selection of hot and cold food and drinks, snacks and a variety of ice creams, visitors can sit in or out, or take away, seven days a week.

Previously the building provided visitors to Oakwell Hall Country Park with information on the mining heritage in the local area and this has not been lost.

The images, information and artefacts have been retained and are on display on the walls around the seating area inside the café.

The opening of the Countryside Café now provides visitors to the park with a choice of places to eat, complementing the existing Oak Tree Café.

The launch of the new café has also enabled the re-opening of the toilets attached to the building. These will now be available during café opening hours.

Colin Parr, strategic director for environment and climate change, said: “I’m delighted we have been able to bring a building back into use that not only retains some of its original purpose - providing history on the local area - but offers an additional facility to the park.