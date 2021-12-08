New Batley shop offering a bargain and a chat for anyone needing support

Shams Ahmed at Ark on Commercial Street.

Ark, on Commercial Street, has been opened by Shams Ahmed to raise money for good causes and provide somewhere for people in need of a few moments of sanctuary.

Anyone going through a difficult time can pop in for some quiet time or a chat.

There is also a range of new and pre-loved items for sale, with proceeds going to different charities.

“The response we’ve had has all been positive,” said Shams.

“People are coming in and saying they really like what we’re doing and that it’s really positive for the area and something different.”

Shams, 39, used to be an IT consultant and manager but left his work last year after his wife died so that he could look after their two daughters, two-year-old Nailah and five-year-old Safina.

He also lost his mother, who died after suffering from Covid-19, last year.

“I lost the two most important women in my life,” he said. “My life was turned upside down.”

He hopes the shop will help others going through difficult times, and he says he can signpost them to organisations and charities that may be able to provide support.

“The main aim from myself and Ark is to support mental health within the community and other causes within the locality,” he said.

“I am starting from scratch but hopefully, with help from everyone, Ark will be a success.”

The shop includes a children’s corner, where youngsters can play while parents chat or shop.

He is selling all sorts of goods, from clothes and baby accessories and toys to homeware, books and Christmas decorations.

The shop welcomes donations of household goods, small furniture, electricals, toys and clothing, as well as financial donations.