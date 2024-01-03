Nearly £200,000 for Kirklees Council to provide more accessible toilets including at popular Birstall park
Kirklees Council has been awarded £192,000 by the Government to fund more Changing Places Toilets in the area.
The cash, from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, will pay for more accessible toilets at Oakwell Hall and Country Park as well as in Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.
The funding is further to the previous £89,250, reported by the Dewsbury Reporter in June 2022, which enabled plans to be made to install CPTs in Dewsbury Market, Mirfield Library, Slaithwaite Civic Hall and Huddersfield Town Centre.
The money must be spent by March.
CPTs are aimed at providing more space and include specifically-designed equipment for those unable to use standard toilets.
They comprise a ceiling mounted hoist, changing bench, peninsular toilet, height adjustable wash basin, mobile privacy screen and grab rails.
Coun Jackie Ramsay, cabinet member for Health and Social Care, said: “It is vital that Kirklees is as open and accessible to people of all backgrounds and abilities so they can live confident and independent lives.
“These facilities are a lifeline for people and their carers who often must choose between going out and staying at home because of their needs.
Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, added: “We have exciting regeneration plans and aspirations for Kirklees of which accessibility is key.
"I hope that the installation of modular Changing Places Toilets at Greenhead Park and Oakwell Hall will attract visitors who may not usually come.”