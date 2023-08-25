National Universities Brass Band set to give free concert at Dewsbury Market over the bank holiday weekend

Conducted by Dr David Thornton, the band will perform a variety of music during the concert at Dewsbury Market, with the aim of making its repertoire as accessible as possible and increasing engagement with university brass bands.

The afternoon of music, in celebration of the Kirklees Year of Music, will take place at the market on Saturday, August 26, from 1-3pm.

A spokesperson said: “In this chance to see the National Universities Brass Band, there will be a wide selection of music to suit all tastes. It is sure to be an enjoyable way to spend your Saturday afternoon.

"There is no need for a ticket for this concert, just come along and enjoy yourself.”