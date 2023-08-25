News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

National Universities Brass Band set to give free concert at Dewsbury Market over the bank holiday weekend

The National Universities Brass Band, featuring more than 40 students and young people from across the UK, will perform in Dewsbury over the bank holiday weekend.
By Dominic Brown
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Conducted by Dr David Thornton, the band will perform a variety of music during the concert at Dewsbury Market, with the aim of making its repertoire as accessible as possible and increasing engagement with university brass bands.

The afternoon of music, in celebration of the Kirklees Year of Music, will take place at the market on Saturday, August 26, from 1-3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “In this chance to see the National Universities Brass Band, there will be a wide selection of music to suit all tastes. It is sure to be an enjoyable way to spend your Saturday afternoon.

"There is no need for a ticket for this concert, just come along and enjoy yourself.”

The National Universities Brass Band is organised by The UniBrass Foundation as part of its annual band camp.

Related topics:Kirklees