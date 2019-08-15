National success for young swimmers from Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Dewsbury

Three young swimmers from Spenborough Swimming Club have splashed their way to success in a national contest.

Georgina Wright, from Cleckheaton, Ruby Knight, from Mirfield, and Adam Wood, from Dewsbury, beat off competition from hundreds of other youngsters to qualify for the Swim England Summer Championships.

All three hold dual membership with Spenborough Swimming Club and competed under their ranked clubs of Kirklees Swimming Club and City of Leeds Swimming Club.

Georgina, 18, took gold in the 50 metre Breaststroke with a new personal best of 33.21.

She was was last year’s Girls’ Captain and named Swimmer of the Year at Spenborough Swimming Club, where she has been a member for 10 years. She currently trains at Kirklees

Swimming Club and has also competed at the British Summer Championships where she swam the 50m and 100m Freestyle.

Also winning medals was 12-year-old Ruby, who won two bronze titles in the 400m and 800m Freestyle. Ruby also competed in the 200m Freestyle where she came eighth, and the 100m

Freestyle where she finished in 13th place, achieving new personal bests in both races.

Ruby joined Spenborough Swimming club around four years ago and trains at Kirklees Swimming Club. She was one of the youngest competitors to take part in the British Summer Championships earlier this year in the 1,500m freestyle and currently ranks seventh in Great Britain.

Adam, 17, achieved 13th place in the 50m Freestyle. He has been a member of Spenborough Swimming Club for seven years and is the current Boys’ Captain.

His family’s history with the club dates back to 1913 when his great great grandfather William Wood won the Walker Cup.

Adam is currently training at City of Leeds Swimming Club and hopes to continue swimming when he goes to university next year. He also hopes to qualify for the British Championships in London next April.

Spenborough Swimming Club’s Gala Secretary and Adam’s mum Pip Wood said: “These swimmers are an inspiration to our younger swimmers at Spenborough Swimming Club and all have represented our club in the last 12 months.

“Spenborough Swimming Pool will be closing on the August 31 and we are relocating to Batley Sports and Tennis Centre until the new leisure centre is built, hopefully by 2021.”