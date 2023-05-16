The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in Kirklees, who matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw on Saturday, April 29.

The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 12, 31, 35, 41, 44, 56 and the Bonus Ball was 59. The lucky ticket-holder has until October 26 this year to claim their prize.

This particular draw had three ticket-holders win a whopping £1,054,214 each after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball, including the ticket-holder in Kirklees.

In addition, 126,221 ticket-holders also saw their £30 prizes boosted to £66 after matching three main numbers.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said:“We are desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

“This amazing prize could really make an enormous difference to somebody’s life!

“We’re urging anyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – and by looking anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“In this Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw, one lucky ticket-holder, who would normally have won £1,000,000 for matching five man numbers and the Bonus Ball, has had their prize boosted as no ticket-holder matched all six numbers to scoop the jackpot.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.