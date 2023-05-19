Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, announced yesterday (Thursday) that it received a claim for the £1,054,214 lotto prize in kirklees

The winning ticket was bought for the Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw on Saturday, April 29, and matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their amazing prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and help them to begin their life-changing journey.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk.