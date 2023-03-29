The funding will support culture and heritage in Kirklees, including Kirklees Year of Music 2023 (KYOM23), a year-long initiative highlighting Kirklees’ unique musical ecology and bringing communities together through music.

Arts Council England’s contribution of £800,000 will look to enhance the diverse and ambitious programme of events and activities not only to bring the benefits of music to more people but also support music education and the local music industry in Kirklees.

In addition, an investment of £99,785 has been awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a dedicated heritage strand, Sing & Sew, which will run through KYOM23 and the area’s biennial textile festival WOVEN.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council said: “We are thrilled to receive such significant investment into Kirklees, which will mean we can progress our ambitious plans to showcase our rich cultural heritage on an international scale, creating tangible new career pathways for budding talent in the region.

“We are grateful to Arts Council England and The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their support helping us to realise our vision.”

HERD is one of the major initiatives brought to life through this investment in Kirklees culture and this KYOM23 flagship project, which will celebrate the diverse musical traditions and industrial history of the region, will take place around Kirklees during July 2023.

Coun Will Simpson, Cabinet Member for Culture at Kirklees Council added: “This new funding will bring a range of exciting projects to Kirklees as part of both Kirklees Year of Music and WOVEN.

Leader of Kirklees Council Shabir Pandor

“HERD will not only help secure our place on the cultural map in the UK, but also provide amazing opportunities for local communities to be part of something truly spectacular.”

HERD will conclude with a finale in St George’s Square, Huddersfield on Sunday, July 16, bringing together all the hundreds of participants in a day of celebration. The project is a unique collaboration between artists, musicians and hundreds of schoolchildren and community members.

Meanwhile, WOVEN’s summer festival will connect people with traditional textiles skills through intergenerational workshops, education and a ‘Make Do and Mend’ Roadshow.

Pete Massey, Director Yorkshire at Arts Council England said: “Arts Council England is delighted to be supporting The Herd and other Kirklees Year of Music events. The district has a rich musical heritage and remains a vibrant centre for contemporary music across many genres.

“We are delighted to see both the local authority and the Mayor of West Yorkshire also investing in what will be an amazing year which will bring many thousands of people together to make and enjoy music.”

Helen Featherstone, Director England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added:

“We are absolutely delighted to be supporting Sing and Sew, a fantastic project that by working with local young people will celebrate the important cultural and industrial heritage of Kirklees, and contribute to an amazing year of activity.