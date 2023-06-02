National Fish and Chips Day 2023: Here are 15 of the best chip shops in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield, according to Reporter Series readers
Friday is often the day for a fish and chips treat - and North Kirklees has plenty of great options to choose from.
By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips.
To celebrate National Fish and Chips Day (June 2), here’s a list of 15 of the best places for fish and chips in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen, as recommended by Dewsbury Reporter Series readers.
The following recommendations are in no particular order.
