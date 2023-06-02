News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
Reporter Series readers have recommended their favourite chip shops in the district on National Fish and Chips DayReporter Series readers have recommended their favourite chip shops in the district on National Fish and Chips Day
Reporter Series readers have recommended their favourite chip shops in the district on National Fish and Chips Day

National Fish and Chips Day 2023: Here are 15 of the best chip shops in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield, according to Reporter Series readers

Friday is often the day for a fish and chips treat - and North Kirklees has plenty of great options to choose from.
By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips.

To celebrate National Fish and Chips Day (June 2), here’s a list of 15 of the best places for fish and chips in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen, as recommended by Dewsbury Reporter Series readers.

The following recommendations are in no particular order.

These 15 homes in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield have been added to the property market this week and are for sale on Rightmove

256 Halifax Road, Liversedge

1. Shears Fisheries

256 Halifax Road, Liversedge Photo: Google

Photo Sales
67 The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury

2. The Scarborough

67 The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury Photo: Google

Photo Sales
New North Road, Heckmondwike

3. Six Lane Ends Fisheries

New North Road, Heckmondwike Photo: Google

Photo Sales
396 Leeds Road, Dewsbury

4. Hemingway's Fish & Chips

396 Leeds Road, Dewsbury Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:MirfieldDewsburyBatleyNorth KirkleesRightmove