Muslim families in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen spread message of peace and love to welcome the new Islamic year

Muslim families across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Heckmondwike and the surrounding Spen Valley have joined millions across the globe over the past four weeks to welcome the start of the new Islamic year 1447 (A.H).

Like many other children, Alisbah Fatema Khan, of Heckmondwike, has also been taking part in the festivities and learning some interesting things about the new year's first month from her grandfather, who is a senior religious leader.

The first Islamic calendar month is known as “Muharrum” - the first of Muharrum began on Sunday evening, June 26.

In line with Islamic tradition, the faithful tend to see this period as a time of prayer, fasting and reflection. Alisbah and her grandfather prayed and fasted for two days.

Senior Sufi Muslim Scholar for the Kirklees region, Mufti Allama-Moalana Shams-Ul-Huda Khan Misbahi, getting ready for the new year festivities with his grand-daughter, Alisbah Fatema Khan

Explaining the reasons to the Reporter Series, Alisbah's grandfather, who is senior Sufi-Muslim Scholar Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi, said: “Muharrum is the name of the Islamic calendar's first month.

“One of the most important dates in this first month is the tenth day of Muharrum. The tenth of Muharrum this year coincided with Sunday, July 6.

“The faithful fasted for two days, on the 10th and 11th, because of some important events which have left a huge impact on global world history.

“Firstly, Islamic religious texts, along with research done by Muslim scholars, have pinpointed the tenth day of Muharrum as the date when Adam's repentance was accepted by the Lord.

“Adam was sent down from heaven onto planet Earth and to what is now the island of Sri Lanka. Yet his prayer of repentance was accepted at a place called 'Arafat' in modern day Saudi Arabia.

“Secondly, according to Muslim researchers, this 10th day of Muharrum was also the date when Noah's ark touched the slopes of a mountain called 'Judi' - so making contact with land. The location of this mountain is in south-eastern Turkey.

“Thirdly, this was also the date when the Lord saved Moses and his followers from Pharaoh's chariots.

“Fourthly, Jonah was also allowed to set foot onto land on this date after spending forty days and forty nights praying in the belly of a whale. Upon the Lord's command, the whale eventually let Jonah out from its belly.

“All these prophets’ names and their stories are clearly written in the many different verses of the Muslim holy book, the Koran. In Koranic Arabic, the name of Noah is pronounced as 'Nuh', Moses as 'Musa', and Jonah as 'Yunus'.

“It is very important in the Islamic faith for Muslims to show respect and love towards all of the Lord's prophets - including Jesus and Mohammad. They are all great spiritual personalities.

“The tenth day of Muharrum is also important because it was on this date when prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussain was martyred nearly 1,400 years ago.

“A cruel arrogant man known as Yazid wanted to become king during that actual era. So, Yazid's army attacked Hussain and his defenceless family after they had set up camp at a place called 'Karbala'. Hussain died for his faith.

“This unprovoked attack on the prophet Mohammad's own grandson exposed Yazid's true colours as a horrible tyrant. Many would have blindly followed Yazid if his actions had not been exposed.

“The story of Hussain's martyrdom teaches Muslims to always show patience during hard times and to stand up for what is right.”

The Sufi Muslim Scholar added: “Therefore, according to Sufi-Muslim teachings, the whole month of Muharrum is a time of prayer, reflection and thoughtful contemplation.

“Those Muslims who can afford to do so are also encouraged to visit the homes of the poor, the widows, the orphans and the needy, and to give them free food on this tenth day of Muharrum.

“Muslims do not celebrate their new year's beginning with public firework displays or by organising large parties.

“In Islam, the month of 'Muharrum' and the beginning of the new year is all about praying, and sharing food with your neighbours, as well as visiting those who are ill, and spreading a message of charity, love and peace.”