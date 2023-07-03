Muslim families in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen join together for processions and festivities to celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha

The festival of Eid-Ul-Adha usually lasts for three days and this year came to its climax on Thursday, June 29.

This third Eid in the Islamic calendar is celebrated by Muslims to remember the story of Abraham's obedience to the Lord.

Abraham has an important position in all the three Abrahamic religions - Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Muslim families from across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Heckmondwike and the Spen Valley joined millions around the world last week to celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha

According to the Muslim holy book the Koran's teachings, God ordered Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael. He was ready to do so, yet it was actually a test of Abraham's faith, and a ram sent by God from Heaven was sacrificed instead.

Mosques throughout Kirklees were busy getting ready for this year's festivities. Maddrassah schools were closed last week as part of the children's Eid-Ul-Adha holidays.

There are three Eid festivals in the Muslim calendar.

The first is Eid-Milad, marking Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations during the month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal.

The second is Eid-Ul-Fitr, which is celebrated by Muslims after they have finished their four weeks of Ramadan fasting.

The third Eid, known as the festival of Eid-Ul-Adha, takes place in the month of Zil-Hajj, which is the twelfth and final in the Islamic calendar. It is also a time when large numbers of Muslims from across the globe tend to begin their sacred Hajj pilgrimage to the holy sites of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

An important aspect during Eid-Ul-Adha is to also fulfil Abraham's ritual of sacrificing an animal such as a camel, bullock, goat or a sheep. A butcher is paid to perform the ritual.

Meat from the sacrifice is then given out free to those who are poor, or starving, or on low incomes. Others who get the meat are people affected by famine or natural disasters.

