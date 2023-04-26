Mosques had already been filled with worshippers even before Eid as the sacred month's second and third weeks coincided with this year's Easter holidays. The faithful used most of the holiday time off work praying as much as possible inside their local places of worship.

Lots of other activity was also visible outside the Mosque neighbourhoods. Barbers salons as usual had been inundated only a few days before the festival with children and youngsters waiting in long queues for their customary ‘Eid haircuts’.

A number of Muslim owned bakeries on Mount Pleasant in Batley, and at Ravensthorpe and Savile Town in Dewsbury, were also busy giving the finishing decorative touches on hundreds of Eid cake orders.

Senior Muslim Scholar, Mufti Shams-ul-Huda Khan Misbahi holding a plate commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III.

Maddrassahs were closed for a week's holiday, and most schools within Kirklees gave Friday off to their Muslim pupils, allowing households an extra holiday to do any last-minute Eid shopping.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr happens immediately after Ramadhan finishes. The sighting of a new Moon signals the end of four weeks of fasting and the start of Eid.

In line with Muslim tradition, the men and boys' wake up early the next day to have a shower and to get ready for the festivities by wearing traditional Islamic clothes. They then make their way to the local Mosque for a special congregational Eid service.

It is also a traditional custom after these mosque gatherings for most of the worshippers to head towards the cemetery where prayers are read over the graves of deceased loved ones.

Alisbah Khan, the granddaughter of Mufti Shams-ul-Huda Khan Misbahi.

Everyone then goes home to spend time with the family.

The actual Eid feast usually starts around midday as entire households and relatives come together for a lavish meal.

This meal is the first daylight dinner in four weeks to be eaten by those who have fasted throughout Ramadhan. The table is usually covered with colourful mouth watering Biryani dishes, different types of curries, tasty desserts, and trays filled with Samosas, Kebabs, and Potato Bhajis.

Unlike Christmas where children are given presents, it is the culture for Muslim youngsters to receive money or to get gift vouchers which they can then obviously spend at the shops.

Little Alisbah Khan, like most other kids in her community, eagerly awaited the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Alisbah has every reason to feel excited as this year's Eid festivities will be extra poignant for many children in her generation. Besides studying more on the topic of Eid as part of her PSE Religious Studies, she has been active at school learning about another upcoming nationwide celebration.

Alisbah's grandfather, Mufti Shams-ul-Huda Khan Misbahi is a senior Muslim Scholar and Head-Imam at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque on Albion Street in Heckmondwike.

He feels very optimistic about the forthcoming Coronation ceremony and how the event is likely to have a strong theme of unity similar to Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, the religious leader said: "Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of peace and goodwill bringing together people from different backgrounds. It is a moment of much joy and happiness in our communities, and the forthcoming Coronation will be another event allowing everyone to come together.

"I feel very encouraged by the thinking of our new monarch Charles III, and I look forward, like millions of others, to see him being formally crowned as our King at the Saturday, May 6 Coronation event.

"It is clear the new King is a highly cultured forward looking man whose opinions on a variety of different topics such as promoting traditional architecture, not to forget his views on global warming, the environment, and on conservation, protecting our wildlife and biodiversity, as well as his fears about the widespread deforestation of our planet - are also just as important worrying concerns within the Muslim faith as well.

"I myself often feeling very concerned at the amount of recyclable litter lying around on our streets, and this is why I fully support the king's Coronation theme of volunteering in our neighbourhoods. Volunteer groups like the 'Keep Hecky Tidy' citizens in my own town of Heckmondwike are doing an absolutely marvellous job organising regular litter picks.

"As Head-Imam, I prayed to the Lord after my Eid sermon for progress and prosperity in our country especially during this present time when many families are affected by rising gas bills, along with the general cost of living crisis.

"I also prayed for prejudice and racism to be eliminated from our society. A great deal of positive change can be seen these days in the way people from different cultures interact and work with each other on a day-to-day basis.

"But more work however must be done in this area. There are still hidden prejudices and stereotypes which need to be removed from the minds of a small minority.

"We are all part of the same human family, and our current economic woes, along with the after effects of the recent Covid pandemic, clearly show we all face the same bread and butter challenges regardless of our culture or skin colour.

"So we must all work together to help build an even better, more tolerant, and a far more flourishing greener society."

