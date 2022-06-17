Musica Kirklees organises Big Sing event at Dewsbury Town Hall

The Big Sing has been organised for key stage one children.

The Musica Kirklees charity is set to host the KS1 Big Sing on July 7, between 1pm and 2pm at Dewsbury Town Hall.

The event aims to bring KS1 children and schools together after missing out on these performances over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Big Sing event will allow the children to sing six songs, which they have been learning in class, and to show off their musical talent.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will also include live music from music students from Greenhead College, Huddersfield, who hope to inspire the young children in attendance.

Jennifer Isaacs, inclusion officer and area manager at Musica Kirklees, said: “We saw that there was a need for KS1 children to be involved in the bigger events, particularly after the pandemic.

“The idea is that we are going to fill Dewsbury Town Hall with young voices and have an hour full of making music together with the little ones.

“There are quite a lot of infant schools in the Dewsbury area and some schools are bringing every child - which is amazing and exactly what we wanted.

“A lot of people think you can't do that much in terms of music with young children, but we are going to show everyone that you can.

“None of these children, because of their age, would have ever been in a circumstance like this before where they are all singing together - they will definitely remember the feeling of being there and I think it will spark an inspiration.

“Music is so important and to access it at an early age helps link all their subjects together in school, it helps with their phonics and their creative writing

“It has also been scientifically proven that it helps with mental health and attendance in school.

“I really hope it sparks that inspiration for people to have music in their lives in one form or another.”

The school’s that are taking part in the Big Sing, include:

St John's C of E Infants School.

Thornhill Lees C of E Infant and Nursery School.

Shaw Cross Infants School.

Earlsheaton Infant School.

Hanging Heaton CE VC Junior and Infant School.

Pentland Infants and Nursery School.

Eastborough Junior, Infants and Nursery School.

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary.

The Big Sing is a closed event to enable as many children and schools to take part as possible. However, videos and images will be available after the event on social media @musica_Kirklees.