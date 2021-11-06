Mum's pride as beauty queen Evie reaches final of Miss Teen Galaxy UK

Evie Heppelstone

Evie Heppelstone, 15, recently won the title of Miss Teen Calderdale Galaxy. This means that she will be competing in the grand final later this month with girls from all over the country.

Evie’s mum, Alison Heppelstone, who runs the Skin Coach in Cleckheaton, said: “I’m really proud of Evie for stepping out of her comfort zone and entering herself into a prestigious event.

“She entered to help grow her confidence within herself and to meet new people.

“It’s a brave thing to do!

“I’m really proud she reached the finals and even more so that it has given her enjoyment for helping others via charity and voluntary work.”

The pair recently held a bake sale at the clinic and raised £555 for the charity Candlelighters.

Evie, who attends Lightcliffe Academy, said: “I am so excited to have made it to the final.

“It is a great achievement and I cannot wait to meet all of the other girls!”

Evie is now collecting hygiene and sanitary products for Brighouse charity Focus 4 Hope for homeless people and refugees.

There will be a donation box within Skin Coach in Cleckheaton for clients to donate any products. If anyone would like to make a donation, email [email protected]