Mum sets up Kiddieholidays site to help plan family-friendly trips

Jo Addison, founder of Kiddieholidays

Jo Addison set up Kiddieholidays after she struggled to find holiday accommodation which was appropriate for a baby.

“My son was only little, and we wanted to go to Wales on holiday, but we found it difficult to book somewhere suitable for babies that did not cost the earth,” she said.

“I was looking for somewhere which was really baby friendly and had a little garden for him to play in and maybe a playground or swimming pool nearby but couldn’t find anywhere.

The travel site helps families with babies and toddlers to plan their holidays

“It just got me thinking that there must be thousands of families in the same position who want to stay somewhere which offers more than a cot and a highchair.

“When I got looking, I found there were loads of places which had toddler playgrounds, swimming pools, gardens and even cool things like a balance bike trail or tractor rides around the farm!”

In September 2019, Jo decided to take the plunge and leave her job at Jet2holidays to work on the website full-time.

She works with a team of freelance copywriters to create the content and works with cottage owners to promote them to her community of parents.

Jo wanted to develop the website into more than just a blog so developed new functionality to create a listings site where families looking for somewhere to go on holiday with a baby or toddler can get ideas about places to stay.

The past year has been tough for the travel industry but Jo has seen demand grow for both staycations and European holidays as bored Brits want to escape lockdown and have a well-deserved break.