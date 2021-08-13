Multi-million pound plans submitted for regeneration of Dewsbury Arcade

An artist's impression of plans for The Arcade in Dewsbury

The regeneration of The Arcade is a key part of the ambitious Dewsbury Blueprint plans that are focused on bringing more activity into the town centre, making it more attractive, and improving accessibility.

All original features of The Arcade, which is a listed building, will be preserved.

The work will bring the structure back to good condition for accommodating different tenants, improve accessibility and lighting, and enhance the beauty of the end units and entryways.

The aim is to fill The Arcade with independent, craft-oriented retailers alongside high quality cafés and bars.