Multi-million pound plans submitted for regeneration of Dewsbury Arcade
Proposals for the restoration of Dewsbury Arcade have been submitted for planning permission.
The regeneration of The Arcade is a key part of the ambitious Dewsbury Blueprint plans that are focused on bringing more activity into the town centre, making it more attractive, and improving accessibility.
All original features of The Arcade, which is a listed building, will be preserved.
The work will bring the structure back to good condition for accommodating different tenants, improve accessibility and lighting, and enhance the beauty of the end units and entryways.
The aim is to fill The Arcade with independent, craft-oriented retailers alongside high quality cafés and bars.
In line with encouraging community involvement in regeneration and economic prosperity, the council is exploring the possibility of leasing The Arcade to a local community business, the Arcade Group, which has organised a Summer Gathering event on Saturday, August 14, at The Arcade from 1-4pm to explain the project and get local people involved.