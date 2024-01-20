A Batley gymnastics club raising money for an international competition trip to the Canary Island has been visited by Kim Leadbeater.

Kim Leadbeater joined in with the Panache Display Squad at Panache Gymnastics ahead of the group’s trip to Gran Canaria later this year.

The MP for Batley and Spen, who has a degree in health-related exercise and fitness, joined in with the Panache Display Squad at Panache Gymnastics ahead of the group’s trip to Gran Canaria later this year.

The Bradford Road-based gymnasts have been raising money to compete at the International Cup, as well as perform at the Blume Festival in November, with Kim drawing a raffle which generated £535 for funds towards the trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I really enjoyed my visit and the Display Squad are a brilliant team so I wish them every success in the competition.

The MP showed off her gymnastics skills at the Bradford Road-based club.

“I don’t have as much time for sport and fitness these days but I do my best to do some physical activity at least once or twice a week - although the pain in my hamstrings after my visit to Panache is probably telling me I should do more!”

Olivia Howgate from Panache added: “The gymnasts loved meeting Kim, and it didn’t take much convincing to get her involved.”