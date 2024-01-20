News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

MP visits Batley gymnastics club raising money for international competition trip to Canary Islands

A Batley gymnastics club raising money for an international competition trip to the Canary Island has been visited by Kim Leadbeater.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
Kim Leadbeater joined in with the Panache Display Squad at Panache Gymnastics ahead of the group’s trip to Gran Canaria later this year.Kim Leadbeater joined in with the Panache Display Squad at Panache Gymnastics ahead of the group’s trip to Gran Canaria later this year.
Kim Leadbeater joined in with the Panache Display Squad at Panache Gymnastics ahead of the group’s trip to Gran Canaria later this year.

The MP for Batley and Spen, who has a degree in health-related exercise and fitness, joined in with the Panache Display Squad at Panache Gymnastics ahead of the group’s trip to Gran Canaria later this year.

The Bradford Road-based gymnasts have been raising money to compete at the International Cup, as well as perform at the Blume Festival in November, with Kim drawing a raffle which generated £535 for funds towards the trip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I really enjoyed my visit and the Display Squad are a brilliant team so I wish them every success in the competition.

Most Popular
The MP showed off her gymnastics skills at the Bradford Road-based club.The MP showed off her gymnastics skills at the Bradford Road-based club.
The MP showed off her gymnastics skills at the Bradford Road-based club.

“I don’t have as much time for sport and fitness these days but I do my best to do some physical activity at least once or twice a week - although the pain in my hamstrings after my visit to Panache is probably telling me I should do more!”

Olivia Howgate from Panache added: “The gymnasts loved meeting Kim, and it didn’t take much convincing to get her involved.”

Kim, who will be hosting a local health and wellbeing conference in February at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre after it was saved from closure, can be seen in action with the Panache Display Squad - who are always on the lookout for enthusiastic gymnasts to join their ranks - on their website, where further information is available: https://www.pgds.co.uk/our-sponsor-raffle-draw-with-kim-leadbeater-mp/

Related topics:Kim LeadbeaterBatley