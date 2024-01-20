MP visits Batley gymnastics club raising money for international competition trip to Canary Islands
The MP for Batley and Spen, who has a degree in health-related exercise and fitness, joined in with the Panache Display Squad at Panache Gymnastics ahead of the group’s trip to Gran Canaria later this year.
The Bradford Road-based gymnasts have been raising money to compete at the International Cup, as well as perform at the Blume Festival in November, with Kim drawing a raffle which generated £535 for funds towards the trip.
She said: “I really enjoyed my visit and the Display Squad are a brilliant team so I wish them every success in the competition.
“I don’t have as much time for sport and fitness these days but I do my best to do some physical activity at least once or twice a week - although the pain in my hamstrings after my visit to Panache is probably telling me I should do more!”
Olivia Howgate from Panache added: “The gymnasts loved meeting Kim, and it didn’t take much convincing to get her involved.”
Kim, who will be hosting a local health and wellbeing conference in February at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre after it was saved from closure, can be seen in action with the Panache Display Squad - who are always on the lookout for enthusiastic gymnasts to join their ranks - on their website, where further information is available: https://www.pgds.co.uk/our-sponsor-raffle-draw-with-kim-leadbeater-mp/