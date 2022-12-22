The inaugural Parliamentary Physical Activity Challenge, in association with ukactive and Myzone, saw more than 40 people, from 18 different officers of both MPs and Peers, take part in the month-long competition.

Competitors had to use Myzone devices to track their physical activity levels in order to obtain Myzone Effort Points (MEPs). MEPs measured effort, rather than distance or time spent exercising, and therefore rewarded people for being more physically active regardless of their fitness levels - with the MP for Batley and Spen finishing in the top five.

Batley and Spen MP Ms Leadbeater, who graduated from Leeds Metropolitan University in 2005 with a first class honours degree in Health-Related Exercise and Fitness, before setting up her own business as a personal trainer, said: “The Parliamentary Physical Activity Challenge was a fantastic opportunity for MPs, Peers, and our staff to prioritise physical activity during our busy lives and to recognise the benefits it brings.

Parliamentary Physical Activity Challenge - from left to right, Alun Cairns MP, Kim Leadbeater MP, Wendy Chamberlain MP, Nick Smith MP and Huw Edwards (ukactive).

“Too often physical activity and wellbeing is an afterthought for those of us working in Parliament. With an incentive to be physically active throughout the month, we have shown to ourselves and our colleagues how important it is to prioritise our wellbeing.

“I am sure the personal experiences of those who took part will be carried back into our communities through our work to support the health and wellbeing of our constituents.”

