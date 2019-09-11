MP hails the work done by Heckmondwike baby bank

A baby bank in Heckmondwike has been nominated for a national award by Tracy Brabin MP after she visited the charity.

The Rainbow Baby Bank opened in May and provides local families with packs of items they need to look after babies.

The contents of these packs depends on what families need and the age of the baby, but can include nappies, milk bottles, sterilisers and clothes. They also provide larger items such as high-chairs and prams. The new charity has been helping between 30 and 35 families every month, with demand for their service rising.

Tracy was so inspired by their work that she has made the Rainbow Baby Bank her Charity of the Month, and has nominated them for the Best Contribution by a Community Group Award at the Kids Count Inspiration Awards 2019.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy said: “It is incredibly worrying that many families are having to rely on the kindness of others to provide for their children. But these volunteers are inspiring, representing the best of Batley and Spen.

“I heard about the work they do and the impact it has on people’s lives. One example that really struck me was a couple who’d been told their poorly baby wouldn’t make it. But the baby battled through and surprised them all. They were then left with a couple of days to get everything they needed. Sadly, having spent weeks in the hospital and not in work, they just didn’t have the money.

“They were desperate and Rainbow Baby Bank stepped in, giving them everything they needed.”

“I really hope they win this award I’ve nominated them for as they deserve to be recognised for the fantastic work they do.

“I made them my Charity of the Month to show my appreciation and I encourage everybody to visit their Facebook page to see how they can help.

“The volunteers at Rainbow Baby Bank truly are our unsung heroes.” she added.