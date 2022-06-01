MP backs campaign to keep birth centre open at Dewsbury Hospital

The Dewsbury centre, which also serves the Batley and Spen constituency, has been closed temporarily because of staffing problems.

Ms Leadbeater has pressed the Mid-Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust to guarantee the long-term future of the unit and plans to raise the matter at Westminster next week when Parliament returns.

She said: "While I fully understand that safety is paramount and sympathise with staff shortages due to illness and maternity leave, I will fight for the Brontë Birthing Centre to stay open to serve the people of Batley and Spen.

"Like many people, including most of my family, I was born at Dewsbury Hospital and it was an honour for my parents and I to open the birthing centre after Jo had put the first spade in the ground.

"The national situation around maternity services is very worrying but Batley and Spen feel like we are constantly at the bottom of the pecking order in terms of services and investment.

"This is another example where local people feel like their needs and wishes are not being valued.

"I hope the trust can guarantee its future and, if necessary, that the Government can ensure the funding is available to keep these services as close as possible to the people they serve."