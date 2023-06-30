The Council announced on Tuesday that its cabinet had approved £500,000 for the development of an additional burial area in the north of the district.

This comes after concerns had been raised that space was running out at Dewsbury Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Eastwood, Conservative MP for Dewsbury, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Kirklees Council has listened to the people of Dewsbury and agreed to fund a new burial site for our town.

Mohammed Javed, chair of Dewsbury Cemetery Action Group, is "delighted" with the news that Kirklees Council will be funding a new burial site for the town.

“I have been working closely with the Dewsbury Cemetery Action Group and leaders from all faiths on this important issue throughout their campaign and thanks to the group’s hard work, professionalism and perseverance Kirklees Council have seen sense and agreed to allocate burial land which will cater for the burial needs for the people of Dewsbury for years to come.

“I am determined to ensure that this is delivered and I will be closely monitoring the council’s action on this project.”

Mohammed Javed, chairman of Dewsbury Cemetery Action Group, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We at Dewsbury Cemetery Action group are delighted by the announcement of this mid to long term plan that reassures us and the residents of Dewsbury that there is provision being made for a seamless continuation of cemetery burial space for the people of Dewsbury.

MP Mark Eastwood says he is "delighted" that Kirklees Council will be funding a new burial site for Dewsbury.

“We are upbeat and positive that this is certainly a step in the right direction, although we are a long way from the final outcome. The initial steps and direction of travel is encouraging.

“We are all on the same page in finding a solution for a problem that was just around the corner.”

He added: “As the chair of DCAG and Sadaqah Jariyah Organisation, I am very positive that we can now see some progress being made and people are listening and working collaboratively in the council and across political parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now optimistic that we can work with Kirklees to get the best solution between us all to meet the challenges facing our communities.

Dewsbury Cemetery

“There are too many people to thank along the journey so far, but they all know who they are. Therefore I want to say a big thank you to everyone that has been part of this campaign as £500,000 demonstrates that Kirklees are serious about the community's concerns.

“Well done to everyone. We’re not home and dry yet, but credit where it’s due.”

Two sites have been identified as potentially suitable, with a timeline proposed on development. Further investigation can now take place to ultimately determine suitability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad