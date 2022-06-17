Moving tributes to Jo Cox in Parliament on sixth anniversary of her death

At the start of the day’s Parliamentary business yesterday (Thursday), Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “Today marks the sixth anniversary of the death of Jo Cox who was murdered on her way to meet constituents in her Batley and Spen constituency.

“She was doing what so many of us do as constituency MPs and that was what made her death all the more shocking.

“May I express on behalf of the whole House our sympathy with her family, friends and colleagues on this sad anniversary.

Jo Cox

"We will never forget Jo or her legacy. We remember her wise words that we have more in common than that which divides us.”

Mrs Cox was killed by a far right extremist outside her constituency surgery a week before the EU referendum.

Her husband Brendan posted on Twitter: “Six years ago today the person we loved most in the world was taken from us.

"Our family’s wish is that on this day we remember what we have in common, even with those we might disagree with. And to emphasise what connects us rather than what divides us.”

He said the family would be celebrating Jo’s life by fundraising to support refugees establishing new lives in the UK.

“Jo’s murder was driven by hatred and designed to spread it,” he said.

“Instead it created an outpouring of love. And it’s Jo’s love that the kids and I will talk about today.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, who became the Batley and Spen MP after Mrs Cox, said on Twitter that Mrs Cox was a “brave, bright and shining star and is truly missed”.

She added: “The hate that took her from us will not win. Light eradicates dark.”

A statement by The Jo Cox Foundation, which was set up in her memory, said: “Although Jo can’t be with us as we face today’s challenges, at The Jo Cox Foundation we are led by the values that guided Jo’s life: her sense of empathy, her belief in collaboration, and her ambition for change.

"We believe we have more in common than that which divides us.

"The anniversary of Jo’s murder is a moment of reflection and an occasion to remember her life and legacy.

"As an organisation, we continue our work to bring about the kinder society that Jo dedicated her life to building – inspired always by the example that she set.”

In a Parliamentary debate on Government policy in Syria on Wednesday, Labour MP Alison McGovern fought back tears as she paid tribute to Mrs Cox who was a campaigner on issues relating to the Syrian civil war, and founded and chaired the all-party parliamentary group Friends of Syria, which is now led by Ms McGovern.

Ms McGovern said: “Jo described Syria as our generation’s test. But when you fail a test, you learn your lesson.