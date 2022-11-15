The "Roses For All" initiative was organised as a final farewell event for this year's Eid-Milad festivities marking Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations that were held across the district over the last month.

​Young male and female volunteers from the Whittaker Street-based Muslim place of worship went on a walkabout throughout the day handing out flowers to passing members of the public as a surprise treat.

Organisers also talked about Prophet Mohammad's message of peace and love, as well as the significance of Eid-Milad.

A roller banner was put up by the Batley Mosque close to Dewsbury Town Hall to publicise the event

In a statement, the Mohammadiya Ghausia Jamia Mosque’s Youth Committee said: ​"All our volunteers spent a considerable number of hours on the evening before the event placing hundreds of red roses inside the baskets. We made sure everything was ready for the next day.

"The festival of Eid-Milad is not just a religious event for Muslims. It's a festival which reaches out to everyone with a strong message of love."

​The statement added: "Every Christmas, people look at the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and its theme of showing compassion and care towards others. Its exactly the same with the month-long festival of Eid-Milad.

"This important religious festival in the Muslim calendar also opens up many important themes around love, care and compassion towards everyone.