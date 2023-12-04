Morrisons Foundation gives a Christmas cash boost to Batley Food Bank to help people in need over the festive season

Batley Food Bank has received a donation of £3,000 from the Morrisons Foundation to help provide healthy options for people in need this Christmas.

The charity will use the funding to buy fresh food and vegetables to complement the stock of tinned and dried goods that have been donated by generous members of the public, local businesses and supermarkets.

Claire Jennings, co-ordinator at Batley Food Bank, said: "The products will ensure our parcels have healthy nutritional options and items to cook from scratch, as well as providing the everyday tins, packets and long-life items.

“Over the last two years we have seen a huge increase in people needing assistance and many who have never used a food bank before.

Danielle Dixon and Claire Jennings, who run Batley Food Bank, were delighted to receive a donation of £3,000 from the Morrisons Foundation

"In these difficult financial times, we are grateful for the support of the Morrisons Foundation in helping us to continue providing our service to those in need.”

Adrian Horsley, Morrisons Foundation advisor, said: “It was a pleasure to visit Batley Food Bank to see in person the great work they do to support the most vulnerable members of our community.

"The cost of living crisis has hit us all hard, particularly at this time of the year.

“The hard work and dedication of the volunteers at Batley Food Bank is truly inspiring and I'm very proud that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to provide this donation.”

Batley Food Bank, which was established 10 years ago, runs five days a week, from 11.30am until 3.30pm, providing food for people in need who are referred to the charity from Batley and the North Kirklees area.