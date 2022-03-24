More than 18 million Covid-19 jabs delivered in Yorkshire and North East

People in the region who have yet to come forward are being urged to do so at a time and place convenient for them, at the earliest opportunity possible.

All adults are eligible for two doses and a booster which gives protection against serious illness - and the offer remains open.

“NHS teams in the North East and Yorkshire continue to vaccinate thousands of people every day against Covid-19 and our uptake has been phenomenal,” said Dr Yvette Oade, NHS clinical lead of the regional vaccination programme.

4.9 million booster jabs have been given in the North East and Yorkshire

“The vaccination programme has played a really big role in keeping people fit and well and opening up society.

“We are still seeing people come forward for their first doses and are pleased and delighted to welcome them. We also have people coming forward for their second doses and booster jabs.

"Covid-19 is still active, and the vaccine offers the best protection against becoming seriously unwell, staying out of hospital and passing the virus on to others.”

Dr Oade urged people who have yet to come forward for their vaccine to book an appointment through the National Booking Service or by calling 119 free of charge (translators are available on request). More information can be found at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS North East and Yorkshire's clinical lead of the regional vaccination programme

People who have recently recovered from Covid should still come forward for their vaccination, as having had the virus does not give the same levels of protection.

Anyone over 18 years who has had Covid will need to wait four weeks before having any dose of the vaccine, or 12 weeks for those aged 12 to 17 years.

Dr Oade added: “If you know anybody who isn’t vaccinated, or who’s deferred having their second or booster doses, please encourage them to speak to a NHS vaccination team member who will be able to answer their questions or concerns and support people to have their life-saving vaccine.”

NHS teams in the North East and Yorkshire are delivering the first Covid-19 spring boosters to eligible groups in the region, as the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in NHS history moves to the next phase.

People aged 75 and over, adult care home residents, and those who are immunosuppressed aged 12 and over are eligible to receive the jab following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has advised an extra spring dose as a precautionary measure.

The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme will contact eligible people when it’s their turn to be vaccinated – around six months after their initial booster.

Once invited, people can book their appointment through the National Booking Service (NBS) or by calling NHS 119.

In this region vaccination centres, community pharmacies, local vaccination services run by GPs and some hospitals will deliver spring booster vaccinations in the coming weeks.

More than 25,000 eligible people in the North East and Yorkshire have already booked their spring booster jab appointment.

Dr Oade said: “The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme has not stopped in its efforts to protect the most vulnerable people from coronavirus – and with thousands of local residents eligible for a spring dose, we want everybody to come forward, once invited, without delay.

“When you are eligible for your ‘spring boost’ of protection, we will be in touch so you can book your appointment at one of the vaccination sites across the region.”

Eligible adults will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with any eligible people aged between 12 and 18 being offered the Pfizer vaccine.