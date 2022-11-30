More than 1,000 ambulance workers vote to strike across Yorkshire
Workers across the ambulance services and some NHS trusts have voted to take industrial action over the government's 4% pay award, which the GMB has described as another "massive real-terms pay cut.”
The industrial action is set to take place before Christmas, with the union planning to meet reps in the coming days to discuss potential dates.
Workers across the ambulance services and some NHS Trusts have voted to strike over the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award with paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff set to walk out across the country.
Union GMB says it will now meet with reps in the coming days to discuss potential strike dates before Christmas.
Most Popular
Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “Ambulance workers – like other NHS workers – are on their knees.
“Demoralised and downtrodden, they’ve faced 12 years Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, fought on the frontline of a global pandemic and now face the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.
“No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly – today shows just how desperate they are.
“This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.
“Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse.
“GMB calls on the Government to avoid a Winter of NHS strikes by negotiating a pay award that these workers deserve.”