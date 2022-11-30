The industrial action is set to take place before Christmas, with the union planning to meet reps in the coming days to discuss potential dates.

Workers across the ambulance services and some NHS Trusts have voted to strike over the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award with paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff set to walk out across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Union GMB says it will now meet with reps in the coming days to discuss potential strike dates before Christmas.

The industrial action is set to take place before Christmas, with the union planning to meet reps in the coming days to discuss potential dates.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “Ambulance workers – like other NHS workers – are on their knees.

“Demoralised and downtrodden, they’ve faced 12 years Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, fought on the frontline of a global pandemic and now face the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly – today shows just how desperate they are.

“This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse.