The Jo Cox Foundation is to receive almost £500,000 of National Lottery funding to help grow the More in Common Network.

With £498,513 of National Lottery funding over the next three years, the charity will grow its nationwide More in Common Network, which is made up of groups and partnerships that champion the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox’s ‘more in common’ message and bridge divides in their communities - including hopes for expanding in West Yorkshire.

Inspired by the message in Jo’s maiden speech in Parliament - “we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us” - More in Common groups are volunteer-led community groups made up of individuals who want to bring their community together through projects and events.

The More in Common Network currently comprises of ten groups and two partnerships - including groups in Batley and Spen, Halifax and Bradford. Following successful pilot projects in Cardiff and Nottingham, the Network is also now open to ‘More in Common partnerships’ - which bring organisations from an area together so that they can take a coordinated approach to local social issues.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes, will enable The Jo Cox Foundation to support More in Common partnerships to form in many more areas of the UK.

Su Moore, CEO at The Jo Cox Foundation, said:

“Through the More in Common Network, we’re building a movement of people who are skilled and confident to identify and bridge divides in their communities and we’re delighted to have received this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which means that we’ll be able to expand the Network.

“In those areas where there are active More in Common groups or partnerships, we aim to see improvements in community resilience and cohesion, feelings of belonging, and positive change on local issues, so we’re looking forward to supporting the formation of new partnerships and seeing the impact on their communities.”

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its new strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

Melissa Eaglesfield, Deputy Director of UK Portfolio at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“Thanks to National Lottery players, and the hard work and dedication of staff and volunteers at The Jo Cox Foundation, this funding will make a great difference by creating networks where local communities can come together in England and Wales.

“Our ambition is to invest most in places, people and communities experiencing poverty, disadvantage and discrimination. I’m delighted that our funding is being used to create environments where diverse communities can have their voices heard when tackling local social issues.”