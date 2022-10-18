The group has been busy taking photographs for their first competition this season.

A spokesperson from Dewsbury Photographic Group said: “With the new season well under way the group have submitted prints and images for the first competition.

“We have also held a studio portrait evening with five models in period dress and a members night, with one member spinning some wool from a fleece.

“We have also hosted a guest speaker, who was a professional photographer, showing the members how to set up lighting for portraiture, taking images of some members and showing the results around the club.

“The group also held a local club challenge on Monday, October 17, with Normanton camera club, each club submits 12 members' prints and 12 images to an independent judge who scores each print and image. Each club hopes that their work scores the highest marks.

“If your interested in photography, a novice or advanced and would like to see some of your images gaining an award why not come and join us for two meetings free of charge to see if it’s for you. If you like what you see there is an annual submission of £20 then £2 per meeting if you attend.”

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

1. The Dewsbury Photographic Group The Lowry by Paul Carter. Photo: Paul Carter Photo Sales

2. The Dewsbury Photographic Group Knaresborough by John Ketton. Photo: John Ketton Photo Sales

3. The Dewsbury Photographic Group Church Roof Detail by Ivan Blair. Photo: Ivan Blair Photo Sales

4. The Dewsbury Photographic Group Gannet by Peter Norton. Photo: Peter Norton Photo Sales