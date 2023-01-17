Talented jazz player, broadcaster and author YolanDa Brown OBE gave an address at the event, which was held on Tuesday, January 3 by Musica Kirklees and Kirklees Council and sought to inspire music educators and the next generation with a number of guest speakers, practical workshop sessions, a marketplace and a young people’s panel.

The conference discussed the need for more dialogue and collaboration between the music industry and music education, to support young people looking to develop a career in the music industry.

YolanDa highlighted the role that music can play in young people’s development. She said:

From left to right: Shabir Pandor, YolanDa Brown, Will Simpson and Tracy Brabin at the Music Changes Lives event.

“I’m so pleased to have delivered the keynote speech at the Music Changes Lives conference for Musica Kirklees, the first event of Kirklees Year of Music.

“Music is a form of communication. It can help play an important role in every young person’s life because it’s a wonderful way to get in touch with your feelings and to spark conversations with others.

“As a musician, when I perform I can see how music connects people. Music can really bring us together – I’ve seen it and felt it.”

Musica Kirklees was staging the conference for the first time since 2020 and welcomed delegates from across the region, including the Leader of Kirklees Council Shabir Pandor, West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin and Coun Will Simpson, Cabinet Member for Culture at the council.

Mr Pandor said: “I’m really pleased to be here at the first event of Kirklees Year of Music, a great year that will celebrate our rich musical heritage and bring communities together.

“We know how vital music is for young people’s development, which is why events like this are so important to both teachers and practitioners. By coming together as music professionals and champions we can make sure young people are at the heart of an exciting Kirklees Year of Music, and are able to enjoy the pleasure music brings, for years to come.

“I am looking forward to shining a light on our thriving music scene here in Kirklees. To give everyone the opportunity to be part of it – both those living here and beyond. Music binds people together and it’s important that we continue to invest in it – along with culture, tourism and sport more broadly.

“The Year of Music is not just for 2023, but an investment into music and culture in Kirklees. We hope that the seeds that are sown this year will inspire the generations of the future.”

The packed programme of inspiring speakers and workshop leaders updated attendees on national and regional matters in the music industry. They also passed on new practical skills in learning and education settings.

Attendees also discussed how to support young people’s access to opportunities to hear, play and participate in music and how to signpost to career opportunities in music, outside of teaching and performing.

Ms Brabin added: “It was fantastic to attend the start of Kirklees Year of Music and celebrate the wealth of musical talent that our region has to offer. The year ahead will showcase this talent to the world, creating opportunities for inspired young people across West Yorkshire for years to come.

“This year of music is one of the first in a wave of cultural celebrations that will be taking place across the region over the coming years, alongside Leeds 2023, Wakefield and Calderdale Years of Culture next year, culminating with Bradford’s Year as the UK City of Culture 2025.

“West Yorkshire really is the place to be.”

The conference was the first official event of KYOM23’s learning programme, which includes continuous professional development and learning for music educators.

Throughout 2023, KYOM23 will present a range of events, activities and participation opportunities, to raise the profile of music in Kirklees. These include the TOWNSOUNDS podcast series in association with Let’s Go Yorkshire - a programme to support those in the music industry, including an international artist showcase event and a series of participation projects to support health and wellbeing.

This summer, KYOM23 will also include a week-long musical event devised and directed by composer Orlando Gough and produced by Artichoke. The vibrant musical soundscape and major participatory project will trace the cultural and industrial story of Kirklees, through its multicultural musical traditions.

