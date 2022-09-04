News you can trust since 1858
Missing teen thought to be in Dewsbury found safe and well

A missing teenager who police thought could be in Dewsbury has been found, safe and well.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 8:56 pm

The 15-year-old had been reported missing on August 18 but police said today (Sunday) he had been found.

He is from Leeds but police had thought he could be in the Crackenedge area.

Police thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone with information about a missing person cal call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

