Missing teen thought to be in Dewsbury found safe and well

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old had been reported missing on August 18 but police said today (Sunday) he had been found.

He is from Leeds but police had thought he could be in the Crackenedge area.

Police thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Police have thanked everyone who helped

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...