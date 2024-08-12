Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are thanking those who shared the appeal.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police launched an appeal for help to find a 13-year-old earlier today (Monday).

They say she has now been found, safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.