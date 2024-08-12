Missing person: Teenager has been found safe and well say police

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Aug 2024, 08:21 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 11:54 GMT
Police are thanking those who shared the appeal.

Police launched an appeal for help to find a 13-year-old earlier today (Monday).

They say she has now been found, safe and well.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

