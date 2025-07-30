Missing person: Police appeal for information to trace missing Dewsbury teenager

Macie Fort, aged 13, was last seen at about 6am this morning in the town and was captured on CCTV at Dewsbury train station at 6.46am, where she was getting a train to Leeds.

Police are appealing for information to find missing Macie Fort from Dewsbury.

She is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, slim and as having red hair.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jumper with ‘Juicy’ written on it and black and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for Macie’s wellbeing due to her age and would ask anyone who has seen or has information about her to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing log number 0245 of 30 July.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat