Missing person: Police appeal for information to locate Dewsbury teenager

Freddie, aged 15, was reported missing at 6.44am yesterday (March 13) and was last seen on Westgate in Dewsbury.

He is described as a white male. 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with straight, short brown hair a scraggly beard and brown eyes.

He speaks with a Liverpool accent and was last seen wearing grey casual trousers and grey trainers.

Freddie Couzens