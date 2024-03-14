Missing person: Police appeal for information to locate Dewsbury teenager
Police are appealing for information to help locate teenager Freddie Couzens who has been reported missing from Dewsbury.
Freddie, aged 15, was reported missing at 6.44am yesterday (March 13) and was last seen on Westgate in Dewsbury.
He is described as a white male. 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with straight, short brown hair a scraggly beard and brown eyes.
He speaks with a Liverpool accent and was last seen wearing grey casual trousers and grey trainers.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Freddie or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0235 of 5/3.