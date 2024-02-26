News you can trust since 1858
Missing people: Tragedy as police find body of missing Dewsbury man more than three weeks after he disappeared

Police searching for a missing Dewsbury man have found his body.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:14 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT
Officers looking for Trevor Land, who was reported missing on January 30, found the body in water in Dewsbury on Friday afternoon.

It has been identified as the 56-year-old.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Trevor’s family have been made aware of the tragic development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"They have now cancelled a planned vigil to raise awareness of Trevor’s disappearance but want to thank everyone for their support.”

