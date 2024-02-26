Missing people: Tragedy as police find body of missing Dewsbury man more than three weeks after he disappeared
Police searching for a missing Dewsbury man have found his body.
Officers looking for Trevor Land, who was reported missing on January 30, found the body in water in Dewsbury on Friday afternoon.
It has been identified as the 56-year-old.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Trevor’s family have been made aware of the tragic development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
"They have now cancelled a planned vigil to raise awareness of Trevor’s disappearance but want to thank everyone for their support.”