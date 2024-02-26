Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers looking for Trevor Land, who was reported missing on January 30, found the body in water in Dewsbury on Friday afternoon.

It has been identified as the 56-year-old.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Trevor’s family have been made aware of the tragic development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

