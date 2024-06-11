Missing people: Search for missing Batley man who disappeared a week ago
The last confirmed sighting of Adil Mahmood, 31, was in Bradford last Monday – June 3.
The lack of contact with his family has been described as out of character and police are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as being 6ft tall, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short black curly hair and stubble.
He was last seen wearing either a grey T-shirt or light blue Adidas T-shirt, shorts, carrying a brown bag and wearing trainers.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Adil since last Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers in Kirklees District Patrol via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 917 of June 8.