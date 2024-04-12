Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Casey Brown was last seen a week ago but has since disappeared.

The 33-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, slim and with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen last Friday evening in the Dewsbury Moor area.

Police say she has “strong links “ to Halifax.