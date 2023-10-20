West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to locate a teenager who has gone missing from Heckmondwike.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to locate Tammy Glover who has gone missing from Heckmondwike.

Tammy Glover, who is 15, is described as white, female, 5ft1 and slim build with strawberry blonde hair, which is likely to be tied back into a ponytail.

She is thought to be wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket and black trainers and police say she is thought to be in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate her.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...