West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to locate a teenager who has gone missing from Heckmondwike.

Missing people: Police appeal to locate teenager who has gone missing from Heckmondwike and say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned for her welfare’
Tammy Glover, who is 15, is described as white, female, 5ft1 and slim build with strawberry blonde hair, which is likely to be tied back into a ponytail.
She is thought to be wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket and black trainers and police say she is thought to be in Leeds.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate her.”
Anyone who believes they may have seen Tammy, or anyone with information on her current whereabouts, is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1852 of October 18.