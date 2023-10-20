News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to locate a teenager who has gone missing from Heckmondwike.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to locate Tammy Glover who has gone missing from Heckmondwike.

Tammy Glover, who is 15, is described as white, female, 5ft1 and slim build with strawberry blonde hair, which is likely to be tied back into a ponytail.

She is thought to be wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket and black trainers and police say she is thought to be in Leeds.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate her.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Tammy, or anyone with information on her current whereabouts, is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1852 of October 18.

