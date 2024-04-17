Police are appealing for information to locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Batley.

Missing people: Police appeal to find missing teenager from Batley
Tegan Brame, 14, has been reported missing from the Batley area and was last seen on Monday evening shortly before 8pm.
She is described as white female, slim build, 5ft6ins in height with long brown hair and blonde highlights.
Tegan was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, black leggings and black sliders.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Tegan’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate her.”
Anyone who has seen Tegan or has information about her movements or current whereabouts to contact Kirklees District Police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 1574 of 15th April.